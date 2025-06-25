Nation must remember Emergency to recall dark times: AP CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that people should never forget the past, as recalling dark times is essential to distinguish between good and bad, referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Naidu stressed the importance of remembering such events to strengthen faith in democracy.

“We should never forget the past. It’s not enough to remember only the good days; we must also recall the dark days. Only then can we truly understand the difference between good and bad,” Naidu said, addressing a meeting held to mark the occasion.

Calling June 25, 1975, the darkest day in India’s history, Naidu noted that the Central Government had called for this day to be observed across the country as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’.

The Emergency lasted nearly 21 months, during which those who opposed it were jailed, the press was gagged, journalists were arrested, and ordinary citizens faced severe hardship, he said.

Naidu recalled that prominent leaders like L K Advani, George Fernandes, and others were imprisoned during the period.

The CM further emphasised the need to protect fundamental rights such as equality, freedom, and other constitutional guarantees.

Taking a swipe at the previous YSRCP government (2019–2024), Naidu called it a “case study” of how rulers should not conduct themselves, alleging that it committed “numerous atrocities”.

Highlighting India’s global standing, Naidu said it was the nation’s good fortune to have Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, describing him as “the right leader at the right time.”