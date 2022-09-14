Nation wants KCR as PM: Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kadiyam Srihari today said they did not want Gujarat development model in Telangana and added that the Telangana development model was far better than that of Gujarat.

Srihari said the people of the country were wishing to see Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as Prime Minister. He made it clear that they were not publicising the Telangana model and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a lot of publicity to his failed Gujarat model. Targeting the Union Government, Srihari alleged that Narendra Modi government at the Centre was implementing anti-people policies in the country and added that the country was going backwards due to those decisions.