National Census 2026: Telangana residents can self-enumerate households online

Hyderabad: People of Telangana can now enumerate their houses by filling out a form on the government website, which will be live from April 26 to May 10, between 6 am and 12 pm, as part of the first phase of the National Census 2026 to be held in Telangana.

Addressing the media at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Saturday, April 25, Director of District Census Office Bharathi Hollikeri said that this step will help citizens save time while achieving higher accuracy.

Residents can self-enumerate their households independently at the Census Government of India website (click here), which will go live from 6 am on Sunday. The portal is user-friendly, available in 16 languages and secured in data storage and data validation.

The self-enumeration process will be completed in four steps: access and initial registration; verification and location identification; data entry and final submission.

There will be 33 questions divided into four categories- building/house information, household details, basic facilities, and other facilities like access to TV, radio, internet, mobile, two-wheeler and four-wheeler.

Citizens are required to accurately select the house/building during self-enumeration on the Google Earth map. “If the building selected in the self-enumeration doesn’t match the building number in the census, then the enumeration will be done again by the enumerators manually to rectify it,” Hollikeri said.

This information will be useful for the second phase, scheduled for February next year, when personal information for the caste census will be collected.

There are around 80,000 enumerators who will be working to complete the process for 30 days after a three-day training period.

Bharathi Hollikeri has also made it clear that there is no link between the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the national census.

The form can be completed in multiple sittings. Once done, an ID is created required to present before the enumerators.

For any queries, contact national helpline number 1855 between 10 am and 6 pm.