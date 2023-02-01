National cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies: FM

As per the data published by the NCUI, there are about 8.6 lakh cooperatives in the country, out of which active primary agricultural cooperatives (PACs) are about 63,000.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 1st February 2023 12:39 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that a national cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies.

The move would help in better implementation of the proposed national policy on cooperatives.

She also said that the agriculture credit target has increased to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.

Further, the government is planning to set up massive decentralized storage capacity to help farmers, the minister said in her Budget speech.

In January this year, the government decided to establish three new cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds, and exports.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products, and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society.

