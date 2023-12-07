‘National Crush’ Triptii Dimri’s photos with ex-bf go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is currently making waves for her supporting role in the ‘Animal’ which is running successfully in theatres. The actress made her debut in 2017 with Poster Boys. Though she got praised for her role in the 2018 film- Laila Majnu, Dimri got mass attention only after playing the role of ‘Zoya’ in the Animal.

The actress plays the role of the wife of Abrar (Bobby Deol) in the Animal movie and Abrar uses her as a honey trap to get information about Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor). The actress’ role and acting were praised widely and it has helped her to add more numbers to her fan list.

Triptii is trending on social media platforms and fans are curious about everything about her including her personal life.

Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma’s Relationship

The fans of the actress are now digging into her past and even are sharing her old pictures with her rumoured boyfriend who happens to be Anushka Sharma’s brother.

It was known to almost everyone that actress Triptii Dimri was dating Karnesh Ssharma. The duo would paint the town red with their pictures together. They even made it Insta-official when Triptii shared a picture with Karnesh where the latter was kissing her on the cheeks. However, they never spoke about it.

The duo, as per reports, met during ‘Bulbbul’ shooting, a Netflix movie that was produced by Anushka and Karnesh’s production house. Karnesh even produced ‘Qala’ which stars Triptii Dimri.

However, the couple parted ways in June this year due to unknown reasons and both have even deleted the pictures of each other they have shared on their respective social media handles.

The Animal movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vange and it stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri among others. The movie is breaking records at the box office and it is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films despite being rated ‘A’ certificate CBFC.