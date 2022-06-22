National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after 11-hr questioning

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s headquarters at around 11 p.m, after his questioning which was going on in connection with the National Herald case ended. He was questioned by the central probe agency for nearly 11 hours.

Earlier, he was given a dinner break at around 8:06 p.m. after a nine-hour questioning. Gandhi soon returned to ED office after having dinner.

As of now he has not been summoned for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he was questioned for around nine hours and wasn’t given lunch break. It was his fifth day of questioning.

Rahul Gandhi has so far been grilled for nearly 51 hours in his five-day questioning.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for Covid-related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.