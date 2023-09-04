Hyderabad: AIMIM to hold bike rally, public meeting on ‘National Integration Day’

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ followed by a public meeting in the city on September 17, commemorating the ‘National Integration Day’.

Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM’s Telangana Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, party legislators, corporators, and cadre will participate in the rally and the public meeting, the party said on Monday, August 4.

“We will be celebrating #NationalIntegrationDay on 17th September, 2023. We will observe the day the erstwhile Hyderabad state was integrated into independent and democratic India. A Tiranga rally will start from Dargah Yousufain to Bazarghat to Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank. The rally will start after Zuhar prayers & conclude at Eidgah Bilali with a public meeting,” he said in a post on X.

Last year, the BRS-led state government celebrated ‘National Integration Day’ for three days, while the BJP-led Centre celebrated it as ‘Telangana Liberation Day.’