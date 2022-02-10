National interest above all, says RSS chief

Published: 10th February 2022
Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that one should always prioritize national interest above any other personal interests.

Bhagwat’s remarks came during his address at the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

“Remember priority should be ‘Hindu interest’, that is, national interest. Other interests such as language, caste are secondary. We will not engage in anything that instigates to fight within. We will live with dignity,” he stated.

“Our capability is such that nobody has the power to stand against us. They tried a lot to destroy us but to no avail. If we had to be finished, it would have happened in the last 1000 years. It’s them who have. Our 5000-year-old Sanatan Dharma is intact,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

