National Lok Adalat across Telangana on August 13

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be conducted in Telangana on August 13 for the settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases.

As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, the lok adalat will be conducted all over the state in all courts.

The lok adalat will render services without any expenditure or fees. In case of pending cases, if the matter is settled through the lok adalat and no further appeals lie against the award then fees paid will be refunded.

The general public is requested to avail this opportunity in physical or virtual mode. Those interested can approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in the district court complex of their respective districts.