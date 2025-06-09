National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on June 14

Stakeholders who resolve and settle their cases during the Lok Adalat will also be eligible to receive refunds of their paid court fees.

Photo of Mrityunjay Sharma Mrityunjay Sharma|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th June 2025 9:25 pm IST
The image displays a picture of court
Representational image

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be held across Telangana on June 14, a release from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) said on Monday. 

The Lok Adalat is set to take up all pending civil and compoundable criminal cases, including pre-litigation conflicts, for settlement. This procedure follows the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi. The adalat will aim to resolve all disputes in a single sitting for no cost to any stakeholder.

Stakeholders who resolve and settle their cases during the Lok Adalat will also be eligible to receive refunds of their paid court fees, the TSLSA further stated. 

MS Creative School

The date for the Lok Adalat was announced on May 12, with pending cases having been identified by May 24.

It has been organised under the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Authority.

Tags
Photo of Mrityunjay Sharma Mrityunjay Sharma|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th June 2025 9:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button