National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on June 14

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be held across Telangana on June 14, a release from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) said on Monday.

The Lok Adalat is set to take up all pending civil and compoundable criminal cases, including pre-litigation conflicts, for settlement. This procedure follows the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi. The adalat will aim to resolve all disputes in a single sitting for no cost to any stakeholder.

Stakeholders who resolve and settle their cases during the Lok Adalat will also be eligible to receive refunds of their paid court fees, the TSLSA further stated.

The date for the Lok Adalat was announced on May 12, with pending cases having been identified by May 24.

It has been organised under the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Authority.