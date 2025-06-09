Online complaints lead to 668 FIRs, 30K traffic challans in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police registered 668 FIRs between December 2024 and April 2025 based on complaints received through their official X handle, @hydcitypolice.

The data was disclosed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Barkatpura resident Shashi Kumar, seeking details on how social media grievances are handled by the police.

According to the News Meter report, on average, Hyderabad police receive three to four complaints daily via their X handle. The month-wise FIR registrations stood at 131 in December, 118 in January, 109 in February, 149 in March, and 161 in April, reflecting a steady rise in citizen engagement over time.

Hyderabad police collect Rs 1 cr from traffic violations flagged on X

In addition to criminal complaints, Hyderabad residents have played a key role in aiding traffic enforcement through social media.

Over the past five months, netizens helped the city’s traffic police issue around 30,000 challans, resulting in the collection of Rs 1 crore in fines. Reports were submitted through X, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and supported with photographs or video evidence, according to a TOI report.

Hyderabad police officials noted that the social media monitoring and response system is well-organised and responsive. Public contributions have helped identify common violations such as helmetless riding, signal jumping, triple riding, wrong-side driving, use of mobile phones while driving, and illegal parking.