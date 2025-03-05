National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on March 8

It aims to settle civil and compoundable criminal cases, including both pre-litigation and pending cases.

National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on March 8
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be conducted across Telangana on March 8, covering all levels from the High Court to the Taluq level. It aims to settle civil and compoundable criminal cases, including both pre-litigation and pending cases.

Organized under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, along with the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will take place in all courts across the state.

The Lok Adalat provides services free of cost, and any court fees paid in pending cases will be refunded if the matter is resolved through this mechanism.

