National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on March 8

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be conducted across Telangana on March 8, covering all levels from the High Court to the Taluq level. It aims to settle civil and compoundable criminal cases, including both pre-litigation and pending cases.

Organized under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, along with the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will take place in all courts across the state.

The Lok Adalat provides services free of cost, and any court fees paid in pending cases will be refunded if the matter is resolved through this mechanism.

11.55L cases resolved in National Lok Adalat in Telangana

The National Lok Adalat held across all levels of courts in Telangana on December 14, was declared a success by CH Panchakshari, member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. A total of 11.55 lakh cases were resolved, including civil, criminal, and pre-litigation cases, with Rs 161 crore awarded in compensation.

The benches, led by Justice Surepalli Nanda and retired Justice G Sridevi, successfully resolved 225 cases, distributing nearly Rs 16 crore in compensation.

Among the notable outcomes was a motor accident case in which the victim’s family was awarded Rs 1.99 crore.