Telangana: 11.55L cases resolved in National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat held across all levels of courts in Telangana on Saturday, December 14, was declared a success by CH Panchakshari, member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

A total of 11.55 lakh cases were resolved, including civil, criminal, and pre-litigation cases, with Rs 161 crore awarded in compensation.

A significant aspect of this event was the establishment of 337 Special Benches that conducted hearings across various courts, including the High Court.

The benches, led by Justice Surepalli Nanda and retired Justice G Sridevi, successfully resolved 225 cases, distributing nearly Rs 16 crore in compensation.

Among the notable outcomes was a motor accident case in which the victim’s family was awarded Rs 1.99 crore.

In districts such as Warangal and Medchal-Malkajgiri, members of the District Legal Services Authority played a crucial role in facilitating mediation for four couples who reconciled their marital disputes during the Lok Adalat.

Justice Sujoy Paul, Executive Chairman of the Legal Services Authority, emphasized the importance of the National Lok Adalat during a virtual meeting with district judges and legal services members.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the High Court congratulated everyone involved for their efforts in making the Lok Adalat a resounding success.