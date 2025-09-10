Nationwide SIR: How Hyderabad voters can correct details online

Hyderabad: The voters of Hyderabad and other districts across India need to correct details online as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nationwide.

Currently, a crucial meeting of the EC with its state officials is underway to discuss preparations for a pan-India rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday’s day-long meeting assumes significance as the preparedness for a pan-India SIR is being discussed, officials said.

How Hyderabad voters can correct details online for SIR

In view of the expected nationwide SIR, voters need to correct their details in the electoral rolls, especially their address.

For any correction including change of address in the voter id card, applicants need to fill ‘form 8’ available on the website of ECI (click here).

While filling the form, the voters of Hyderabad and all other districts need to submit their EPIC number and other details along with supportive documents for the update.

What is SIR?

It is a revision process which is intended to clean up the voter list. However, producing documents is becoming challenging for some individuals.

As per the SIR conducted in Bihar and the same likely to be exercised nationwide including Hyderabad, the voter needs to produce a document proving date and place of birth.

The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority Forest Right Certificate OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

For SIR exercise, the voters of Hyderabad and other districts need to submit any one of the listed 11 documents of themselves and their parents based on their date of birth.

Those who were born before July 1, 1987 need to submit any of the listed documents of themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987 and on or before December 2, 2004 need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004 need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.