Nationwide SIR: Qualifying date for Hyderabad, all other districts declared

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up for the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has declared the qualifying date for the exercise in Hyderabad and all other districts except those in Bihar.

In its July 5, 2025, letter addressed to all chief electoral officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories, except Bihar, the commission has directed the initiation of immediate pre-revision activities for SIR of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Encroaches upon EC’s exclusive jurisdiction

In a counter-affidavit filed in the apex court, the EC said it has the “complete discretion” over the policy of revision to the exclusion of any other authority.

“Any direction to conduct a ‘SIR’ at regular intervals throughout the country would encroach upon the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI,” it said.

The affidavit was filed on a plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who has sought a direction to the EC to conduct SIR of electoral rolls at regular intervals throughout India, particularly before elections, to ensure that only Indian citizens decide the polity and policy of the country.

Hyderabad, other districts nationwide to see SIR

As the ECI is getting ready for the exercise, it is essential for citizens to ensure all the details, especially the address, are correct in their voter id card. For any correction including change of address in the voter id card, applicants need to fill ‘form 8’ available on the website of ECI (click here).

During the SIR in Hyderabad and other districts, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will visit the address to ascertain whether the voter is residing there. They will also demand an official document from among the listed official proofs.

In Bihar, voters were asked to submit one of the following documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority Forest Right Certificate OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

It is most likely that voters in Hyderabad and other districts will be asked to submit one of the above documents during the nationwide SIR. There is also a possibility for the addition of more documents to the list.