Navi Mumbai: Licences of 4 orchestra bars suspended for violating norms

Licences of the four bars were suspended for periods varying from one to three months beginning Thursday, it added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 12:07 pm IST
Raj: 2 govt employees suspended after video of 'dance' at relief camp goes viral
(Representative image)

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have suspended the licences of four orchestra bars for allegedly violating permit regulations, officials said on Thursday.

BookMyMBBS

Following complaints, the police recently conducted raids on these bars and found they were flouting norms, a police release said.

Also Read
No permission given for dance bars in Goa: CM

Hence, the action has been taken violation of the Rules for Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Amusement (other than cinemas) and Performances for Public Amusement, the release said.

MS Education Academy

The licences of the four bars were suspended for periods varying from one to three months beginning Thursday, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 12:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button