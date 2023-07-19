No permission given for dance bars in Goa: CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarified on Wednesday that ‘no permission’ has been given by the government for dance bars.

Sawant in reply to a starred question during the monsoon session of the assembly by Calangute BJP MLA Michael Lobo, said that “no dance bars are operating in the guise of restaurants in Calangute area,”

Earlier in December last year, Michael Lobo had met Director of General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh and sought action against reported illegal dance bars operating in his constituency Calangute, and touts who cheat tourists.

In January this year, around 500 locals from the coastal belt of Calangute and Baga in North Goa protested against the ‘dance bars’ culture, drugs and prostitution in the locality and demanded action against it.

Senior citizens and women who participated in the rally along with youths demanded that the ‘dance bar’ culture should be stopped immediately as it was spoiling the name of Goa.

Youthful protesters speaking on the occasion said that not only girls, but even boys are not safe in the area due to the ‘dance bar’ menace.

“We are afraid to move out of the house during the evening. Earlier such a situation was not there. Hence we need to eradicate dance bars, touts and drugs from here,” a woman said, adding that the government should take action.

Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira from Calangute constituency, said that they have not permitted anyone to operate dance bars, licences are issued only for restaurants. “There is no provision to issue a licence for a dance bar, hence the restaurant licence is being used for illegal purposes,” Sequeira had said.

“No sooner had the dance bars been banned in Mumbai, they looked at Goa as an opportunity to spread this concept here. This should be stopped,” Sequeira added.