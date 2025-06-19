Navin Mittal appointed MD of Telangana Power Finance Corporation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, June 19, appointed Navin Mittal as the managing director of Telangana Power Finance Corporation Limited (TGPFCL) with full additional charge.

Mittal currently serves as the principal secretary to the government in the energy department.

The appointment was made following a request from the chief financial officer and director of TGPPCL.

The government decided after examining the matter and considering the need for continued leadership in the corporation.

Also Read Power demand in Telangana touches record high of 17,162 MW

Mittal, a senior IAS officer, will now head the power finance arm of the state, overseeing financial operations and policy implementation. The chief financial officer and director of TGPPCL has been instructed to take further necessary action to facilitate the transition.