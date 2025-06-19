Navin Mittal appointed MD of Telangana Power Finance Corporation

Mittal currently serves as the principal secretary to the government in the energy department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th June 2025 7:34 pm IST
Telangana govt logo
Telangana govt logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, June 19, appointed Navin Mittal as the managing director of Telangana Power Finance Corporation Limited (TGPFCL) with full additional charge.

Mittal currently serves as the principal secretary to the government in the energy department.

The appointment was made following a request from the chief financial officer and director of TGPPCL.

MS Creative School

The government decided after examining the matter and considering the need for continued leadership in the corporation.

Mittal, a senior IAS officer, will now head the power finance arm of the state, overseeing financial operations and policy implementation. The chief financial officer and director of TGPPCL has been instructed to take further necessary action to facilitate the transition.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th June 2025 7:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button