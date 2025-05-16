Power demand in Telangana touches record high of 17,162 MW

Hyderabad: The power demand in Telangana has reached a record high of 17,162 megawatt (MW) this year, increasing by 9.8 percent compared to last year. The demand is also expected to increase in the coming days and may touch over 18000 MW, according to Energy department officials.

The information was conveyed to chief minister Revanth Reddy during a review meeting of the Energy department on Friday, May 16. Energy department briefed Telangana CM Revanth on the matter and estimated that the power demand may be be 31,808 MW by 2034 – 2035.

According to a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office, officials explained to Revanth Reddy that quality power is being provided without any interruption.

“The authorities also informed the CM about the establishment of advanced infrastructure for quality power supply in view of Hyderabad becoming a hub of data centers. The government already announced the establishment of a Data City in Hyderabad,” added the release from the Telangana CM’s office.

CM asks officials feasibility on solar power generation in Telangana

The Telangana chief minister asked officials to coordinate with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on energy requirements of radial roads and satellite townships to be built within the Regional Ring Road.

“Officials have been asked to focus on the modernization of the power supply network. The underground power supply network should be set up in the Future City. No electricity towers, Poles and power supply lines in Future City. High tension lines should also be removed from there,” the release added.

Revanth Reddy also ordered Energy department authorities to prepare plans for solar power generation on the 160 KM stretch on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He also asked officials to examine the feasibility of solar power generation on footpaths and Nalas within the GHMC limits for cleaner power generation.

At the meeting, it was aldo decided that smart poles will be set up on an experimental basis within the Greater Hyderabad area. These smart poles will be installed at Secretariat, Necklace Road and KBR park on a pilot project, the release added.