AIIMS Bibinagar MBBS student found dead in lake, police suspect suicide

Hyderabad: Bibinagar police recovered the body of a fourth-year MBBS student from AIIMS Bibinagar in a lake on Thursday morning, May 15.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old Abhijeet J, who was from Kerala.

Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide, although the reasons remain unclear. No suicide note was found, and Abhijeet had shown no unusual behaviour at college or in the hostel on Wednesday.

His family in the Thrissur district of Kerala also expressed that they were unaware of any reasons that could have led him to take such an extreme step.

Abhijeet, who was staying in a campus hostel, left the campus on his scooter at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

Later that night, security found his room locked and inquired about it with his friends. When they called his phone, there was no response, prompting them to alert the management and local police.

The Bibinagar police launched a search operation in the town and found Abhijeet’s scooter, footwear, and mobile phone on the bank of Bibinagar lake, located about 2 km from the campus.

Expert swimmers searched the lake on Thursday morning and recovered his body.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, the suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).