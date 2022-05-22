Navneet Rana to appear before Privilege Committee on May 23

New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana will appear before Privilege Committee on May 23, informed the officials on Sunday.

As per the official letter, Rana would be meeting the committee at the parliament house, Annexe extension. Reportedly, the meeting has been scheduled for 12 pm.

In an official document by the privilege and ethics branch, the deputy secretary stated that the committee would hear in person about the serious charges of breach of privilege regarding the email/complaint by Navneet Rana alleging illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra.

They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.