Navy signs MoU with Uber: To provide mobility solutions to naval personnel, their families

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday said that the Indian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber.

The MoU aims to provide reliable, convenient, safe and economical mobility solutions for naval personal and families across the country. It said that the Uber will also extend certain benefits to Indian Naval personnel and their families.

“It will include a personalised profile on the Uber App. Premier Executive Cab Category providing surge price protection during peak office hours. Availability of Top-rated drivers. Zero cancellation fee on all Uber rides. It will also provide 24×7 Premium business support,” it said.

It said that the MoU was signed in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA and Abhinav Mittoo, Senior Country Manager, Uber for Business, Under India South Asia and Egypt.

“This MoU aligns with CNS’s vision of ‘Happy Personnel’ under ‘SHIPS FIRST’ and is a maiden initiative in the Armed Forces. It is also in furtherance of Govt. of India’s ‘Digital India’ vision of embracing technology for transformative change,” the MoD said.