Hyderabad: Nawab Cafe, formerly known as Chaiwala, is one of the most interesting upcoming Tollywood movies. The trailer is out now, and it brings a fresh and emotional drama. Directed by Pramod Harsha, it stars Shiva Kandukuri, Teju Ashwini, and Rajeev Kanakala. The film focuses on the story of a son torn between respecting his family’s 400-year-old tea legacy and pursuing his own modern dreams.

Nawab Cafe trailer: The Legacy vs. Dreams

Raja (Shiva Kandukuri) wants to escape the family business and live a luxurious life, dreaming of a five-star existence with luxury cars. His father (Rajeev Kanakala), who runs Nawab Cafe, wants his son to carry on the family tradition. The film explores the conflict between the father’s desire to preserve the family legacy and the son’s wish to forge his own path.

The film releases on February 20.

Hyderabad’s Streets and Charm

Nawab Cafe really brings out the spirit of Hyderabad, showing the city in all its vibrancy. From the iconic Charminar to the busy local markets, the film captures the lively streets of the city. The traditional Irani cafes, known for their special tea culture, add a nostalgic touch to the story. The film shows Hyderabad’s narrow lanes, the sounds of chai being served, and the smell of fresh tea, all making the setting feel real and familiar.

The streets of Hyderabad play an important role in the film, not just as a background but as part of the story. The city’s culture, food, and traditions are deeply woven into the film, making it feel close to home for anyone from Hyderabad, while also giving everyone a glimpse of its unique charm.