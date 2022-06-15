Nawaz Sharif calls on Shehbaz govt to facilitate Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

London: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif called on the Shehbaz Sharif government to facilitate former president Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Nawaz added that he is praying for the health of the former dictator, adding that if he wishes to come home, then the government should facilitate his return, reported Geo News.

Hours before Nawaz’s tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

“We have contacted his family. Once his family responds, we can make the required arrangements,” the military’s spokesperson said as he prayed for Musharraf’s speedy recovery.

Musharraf, 78, is critically ill these days as he is suffering from a condition called amyloidosis, his office said Friday.

Last week, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Musharraf — said that he was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital, refuting the news of his death or him being on a ventilator.