Nawaz Sharif does not plan to leave Pakistan again, says senior leader Dar

After nearly four years in the United Kingdom, the former prime minister is hoping to lead his party through the general elections scheduled for January next year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st October 2023 9:23 pm IST
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (File Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not plan to leave his country again but will make trips abroad if need be, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The three-time premier on Saturday arrived in Islamabad, marking an end to his self-imposed four-year exile in London.

Also Read
Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, addresses rally in Lahore

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party supremo held a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore after the Maghrib prayers, The Express Tribune reported.

MS Education Academy

Dar said the former prime minister has an economic recovery plan ready.

“If the people elect Nawaz Sharif (as prime minister) again, he has an economic plan for the relief of the people. The last 16 months were not for economic recovery, but to save Pakistan from default,” the PML-N stalwart clarified, adding that their government prevented Pakistan from the same fate that Sri Lanka had to endure following economic collapse.

Elaborating on Nawaz Sharif’s departure four years ago, Dar maintained that the PML-N supremo had gone for medical treatment and records for the same exist. “Nawaz Sharif has not returned to Pakistan to leave again,” he said.

Earlier this week, the leader secured crucial bail, removing the threat of arrest upon return, his lawyer said.

After nearly four years in the United Kingdom, the former prime minister is hoping to lead his party through the general elections scheduled for January next year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st October 2023 9:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button