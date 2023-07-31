Nawaz Sharif will face law upon returning to country: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will face the law upon returning to the country, Geo News reported.

Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

The PM, while speaking during Geo News’ programme “Jirga”, said that the three-time former prime minister, who has been living in London since 2019 in self-imposed exile, will arrive in Pakistan in the next few weeks.

Sharif while responding to a question, termed the May 9 riots, triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a graft case, a conspiracy against Pakistan.

The premier while calling the PTI chairman the riots’ “mastermind”, said the violence was aimed at toppling the military leadership and initiating a civil war in the country. The PM clarified that he was making the revelations on the basis of information.

PTI chief Imran Khan ousted via a no-trust move in April last year, was arrested in a graft case, triggering violent protests, during which his party’s supporters ransacked public and military properties.

Shehbaz Sharif said other than PTI workers, a group of politicians, some military men and their families were involved in the events of May 9, dubbed “Black Day” by the military.

“Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that the planners wanted “anarchy” and “civil war” in the country.