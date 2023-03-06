Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirms his ‘divorce’ with wife Aaliya

Mumbai: The legal tussle between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been going on for the past couple of months. Aaliya has accused her husband of assaulting her physically and sexually. Recently, she accused Nawazuddin of throwing her and their children out of the bungalow and shared a video on her Instagram account regarding it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has maintained silence in the matter amid allegations levelled against him by his wife. His spokesperson clarified why his wife was barred from entering the bungalow but it seems that the Badlapur actor was not satisfied and he now himself opened up about the whole matter on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a three-page carousel post, explaining his side of the story. He shared all the details of his relationship with Aaliya Siddiqui and the children. The actor captioned the post, “This is not an allegation but expressing my side of the story.” In the post, he mentioned that he has been termed as the ‘bad guy’ and he also said that ‘social media platforms, press and a bunch of people’ are enjoying his character assassination. He added that he remained silent for the sake of his children.

In the statement issued on Instagram, the actor wrote, ”First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

In the next page, he levelled more allegations against his wife. He added, “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities.”

He further added, ” I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co- owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children an apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and my withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

Accusing his wife of dragging their children into the fight between the couple, he added, “Whenever children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands.”

In the last page, ”the actor said that every parent on the planet does their best to help make a secure future for their children. He wrote, ” Last but the not the least- Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give them best of the possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this.”

Expressing his love towards his children, he further wrote, ” I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future.I will continue to place my faith in the judiciary.”

” Love is not hold one back , but to let one fly in the right direction, ” he concluded.