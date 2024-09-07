Nawazuddin Siddiqui spotted with ‘mystery woman’, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for his acting. A latest video of the actor at the airport has gone viral on social media, sparking speculation among fans and followers.

In the video, Nawazuddin is seen accompanied by a mystery woman, leading to a flurry of comments and theories online.

Although the two were seen walking separately, the presence of the mystery woman has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if there’s more to the story with many questioning, ‘Has Nawazuddin found love again?’ Initially, the woman tried to avoid the cameras, but she eventually faced them and proceeded toward the entry gate.

This sighting comes on the heels of reports that Nawazuddin and his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, had reconciled after a much-publicized rift. The couple, who married in 2009 and share a daughter and a son, were rumored to be heading for divorce. However, for the sake of their children, the two decided to work on their relationship.

As the video continues to circulate, fans are left wondering about the nature of Nawazuddin’s connection with the mystery woman, while also hoping for clarity on his personal life.