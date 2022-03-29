Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels in Mumbai local train – Viral video

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most ‘down to earth’ celebrities in Bollywood. His latest viral video proves the fact. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was recently spotted ditching his luxurious car to travel by Mumbai’s local train instead.

Nawazuddin was reportedly shooting for one of his upcoming film at Mira Road in Mumbai, and had an important event (ABP’s Sumit) to attend at the other side of town. So, he decided to ditch his car and travel by a city local train to make it to the event on time. Check out the viral video below.

The actor recently made headlines after the pictures of his newly constructed dream home went viral on social media. It took three years for him to built his dream bungalow, which he has named ‘Nawab’, after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui. Each corner of the palatial and luxurious bungalow is beautifully designed by the actor himself.

Rags to Riches!



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a classic white palatial bungalow, his dream home in Mumbai which is reportedly worth several crores.



We send him our good wishes.#NawazuddinSiddiqui #Bollywood #ITVGold #NewsIndiaTimes #DesiTalk #ParikhWorldwideMedia pic.twitter.com/heJcQEuaH9 — ITV Gold (@ITVGold) January 28, 2022

On the professional front, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Heropanti 2, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole Chudiyan.