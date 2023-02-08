Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya still married to first husband

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is reportedly staying in a hotel currently and trouble in his family is being discussed everywhere. His wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been banned from entering the bedroom and is currently living in the lobby area of Nawaz’s home, according to multiple reports. As the tension escalated between his mother and wife, Nawaz left the home.

In the latest development, Nawazuddin’s lawyer revealed that Aaliya is lying and is still married to her first husband. During a press conference in Delhi, the lawyer said, “In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th-class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that, she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020, she sent him a divorce notice, which makes no sense as the two had already separated.”

He further said that Anjana had another love marriage with a man named Rahul in 2008–2009. According to his statement, Anjana wanted to become big, so they formed a gang, which also includes one of Anjana’s sisters, Archana Pandey, cited by Times Now.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2010. They have two kids together – Shora and Yaani. Aaliya and her lawyer alleged Nawaz and his family had tortured her after which she thought to take legal action against her in-laws.