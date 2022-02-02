Nawazuddin’s housewarming party pics go viral, here’s inside glimpse

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made headlines after pictures of his new dream home in Mumbai surfaced online. It was reported that it took three years for him to built his bungalow, which he has named ‘Nawab’, after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor on Tuesday hosted a housewarming party for his new lavish residence. Several actors including Kangana Ranaut and young star Avneet Kaur were also spotted attending the bash. Pictures and videos from the party are going viral on social media. In a few photos, Kangana and Avneet can be seen posing with Nawazuddin infront of his home.

Kangana shared an inside glimpse of the luxurious bungalow on her Instgaram stories. In the photo, the Queen actress and Nawazauddin can be seen standing against the backdrop of a famous painting. She thanked the actor for hosting the team of Tiku Weds Sheru and wrote, “@nawazuddinsiddiqui sir hosted team #tikuwedssdheru at his new bungalow last night..thank you for the lovely evening sir.”

Recently, several pictures of his new home went viral. Take a look.

Rags to Riches!



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a classic white palatial bungalow, his dream home in Mumbai which is reportedly worth several crores.



We send him our good wishes.#NawazuddinSiddiqui #Bollywood #ITVGold #NewsIndiaTimes #DesiTalk #ParikhWorldwideMedia pic.twitter.com/heJcQEuaH9 — ITV Gold (@ITVGold) January 28, 2022

Nawazddin too took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself sitting infront of the masterpiece. He captioned: “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.”

Known for his phenomenal acting skills, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut as a lead role in the movie Patang in 2011. Nawaz’s laudable and award winning performances were seen in films like Talaash, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Thackeray, and Serious Men, among others.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan.