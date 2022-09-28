Naxalite activities in Telangana gaining strength

Hyderabad: Naxalite activities have been increasing in the state of Telangana with the income gap between rich and poor, increasing injustice in society, and the rise of fascism in families.

Vigilance reports from intelligence and activities of Naxalites in Godavari catchment areas have become a momentous concern for the state police.

According to reliable reports, Naxalites have focused on strengthening their cadre as well as recruiting new ones.

Not only in the state of Telangana but also the borders of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have been affected by the activities of the Maoists.

The activities of Maoists in the border areas of these three states have been continuously increasing for a while now and the efforts of the police have also intensified to control them.

The police and intelligence were taken by surprise when they witnessed ceremonies being celebrated by the Maoists in memory of the martyrs these days. The Maoists had announced the 18th Martyrs’ week celebrations from September 21 to 27.

People from 10 to 12 villages participated in the programs, including the top Maoist leaders. While Maoists are spreading propaganda on a large scale, the police on the other hand are distributing posters and pamphlets of the leading Naxalite leaders with rewards for informing them.

Police patrolling has increased following reports of the movement of top Maoist leaders. Apart from the Greyhounds, special reformer forces of the police are virtually laying siege on forests. Despite this, the activities of Maoists are increasing.

The sudden emergence of Maoists in the limelight after a long period of obscurity has added to the worries of political leaders and corrupt officials. The current political situation in the country and its implications may make it easier for the Maoists to do their work.

Door-to-door searches are being conducted by the police in the districts of Telangana.

An exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists took place after the police raided locations in the Bijapur forests of Chhattisgarh, following reports of a meeting. However, the Maoists managed to escape.