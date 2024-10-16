Nayab Singh Saini elected as BJP’s legislature party leader in Haryana

The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana here on Wednesday.

Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs elected Saini in a meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers.

Saini’s name was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.

The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Shah.

Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP’s chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress’ 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.

