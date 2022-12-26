Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate first Christmas with their twins

Mumbai: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple and parents.

Taking to InstaChristmas gram on Sunday, Vignesh Shivan dropped an adorable family picture featuring his wife and his twins – Uyir and Ulagam.

All smiles, as Nayanthara and Vignesh pose with their little Santas. The actor hid the faces of her twins with Santa hat emojis.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Uyir, Ulagam, Nayan, Wikki & family wish you a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year.

With love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about! Godbless.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Recently, they welcomed their sons. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.

All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful.

God is double great.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen starring in director Atlee’s next action thriller film ‘Jawaan’ along with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.