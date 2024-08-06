Nayanthara goes gaga over Salman Khan’s film, ‘Pure Love’

Hyderabad: South Indian actress Nayanthara took a delightful trip down memory lane by rewatching one of her all-time favorite films. The movie in question is the timeless Hindi cinema classic, Maine Pyaar Kiya, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Nayanthara shared a screenshot from a scene featuring the iconic ‘Dil Deewana’ song, showcasing the evergreen romantic pair, on her Instagram stories. Accompanying the picture, she wrote, “These two & this film just pure love,” expressing her deep affection for both the characters and the film.

Nayanthara recently had the chance to act alongside Salman Khan in the Telugu film Godfather. The movie, which also stars Chiranjeevi, is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Nayanthara’s journey into Bollywood has been marked by significant milestones. Her debut was nothing short of spectacular, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film was a massive hit, grossing over Rs. 1100 crores worldwide and breaking numerous box office records.

Currently, Nayanthara is busy with several exciting projects in the South Indian film industry. She has two Tamil films in the pipeline: The Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Additionally, she will be seen in the Malayalam film Dear Students, where she stars opposite Nivin Pauly.