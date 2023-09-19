Properties owned by Nayanthara in Hyderabad & their prices

Hyderabad: Nayanthara is currently one of the most in-demand actresses in Indian film industry. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003). She forayed in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and in Tollywood with Lakshmi (2006). Her versatility and prowess have earned her the title of ‘Lady Superstar.’

Nayanthara’s notable roles in movies like ‘Ayya’, ‘Chandramukhi’ alongside Rajinikanth, and AR Murugadoss’ ‘Ghajini’ as a secondary female character, solidified her position in the industry. Nayan’s latest feat is her big debut in Bollywood with ‘Jawan’, where she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan, garnering attention and adoration from fans, especially in the North.

Eversince Jawan hit the screens, fans are keen to learn more about Nayanthara’s opulent lifestyle, from her net worth to her properties.

Nayanthara’s Homes In Hyderabad

Nayanthara, who is one of the highest paid actress down south, owns several properties across India. Reportedly, the actress owns two luxurious apartments in Hyderabad, designed to match her personality and style.

According to Housing.com website, one of these abodes is located in the upscale area of Banjara Hills and is estimated to be worth over Rs 15 crore. More details about her second property in Hyderabad have not been disclosed anywhere on internet.

Nayanthara frequently visits these lavish abodes, finding solace and relaxation in the midst of her bustling schedule, especially when filming in Hyderabad. These residences serve as her preferred stay during movie shoots in the city.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Thani Oruvan 2, Test, Lady Superstar 75 and Iraivan 2023.