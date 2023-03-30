Nayanthara, Samantha invest in exciting new ventures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors have been exploring various business opportunities in recent years, diversifying their portfolios beyond the film industry. From food, clothing brands to sports franchises, many Telugu stars have been venturing into the business world with great success. Leading ladies Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the latest celebrities who have reportedly made a significant investment in two different business ventures.

In collaboration with renowned dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan, lady superstar Nayanthara has just launched The Lip Balm Company, a brand-new line of lip balms. This is now officially the world’s largest lip balm brand, with an incredible 100 different variants to choose from!

These incredible lip balms are specially formulated to keep your lips soft, supple, and perfectly moisturized throughout the day. The Lip Balm Company has you covered, whether you’re fighting the harsh winter winds or the scorching summer sun. There’s a lip balm for every mood and occasion, from fruity flavours to classic scents.

Not only that, but Nourish You, the packaged food company, has been making waves in the world of health and wellness. Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently collaborated with the company. According to reports, Sam is an investor in the company’s seed round and has also launched Millet Mlk, a delicious and healthy plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative.

Millet Mlk, which is made from all-natural ingredients, is ideal for anyone looking for a healthier and more sustainable alternative to traditional dairy products. It’s also ideal for people who are lactose-intolerant or follow a vegan diet.

So, whether you’re looking for the perfect lip balm or a nutritious milk substitute, these two incredible businesses have you covered. These brands are sure to make a big impact in the world of beauty and wellness, thanks to the star power of Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.