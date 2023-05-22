Nayanthara to launch a theatre soon, details inside

Hyderabad: Nayanthara’s unstoppable force has not been slowed by marriage or motherhood! The South Indian actress, who married her beau, Vignesh Shivan, last year, welcomed twin children through surrogacy. Nayanthara, on the other hand, isn’t just enjoying domestic bliss; she’s also dominating the film industry and expanding her choices like never before.

While her personal life is flourishing, Nayanthara’s professional life is on an exciting path. The talented actress has set her sights on Bollywood, where she will co-star with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan himself. The lady superstar is set to captivate audiences with her performance in the highly anticipated film “Jawan,” directed by the acclaimed Atlee.

Nayanthara’s New Theatre In Chennai

Nayanthara is not just doing wonders on the silver screen. She and Vignesh have embarked on an exciting entrepreneurial journey, exploring diverse business opportunities and venturing into film production. And now, get ready for the latest reveal! Nayanthara is about to make her mark in the theatre industry.

The announcement of Nayanthara’s ambitious theatre project has sparked excitement and anticipation across the industry. Fans can expect nothing less than a cinematic marvel that redefines the theatre experience in Chennai, thanks to her impeccable taste and eye for excellence.

According to Tollywood Net, she is planning to buy the abandoned Agastya Theatre in Chennai and turn it into a luxurious, cutting-edge multiplex.

Theatre ownership has become popular among South Indian superstars, with names like Mahesh Babu (AMB) and Allu Arjun (AAA) already making waves in the field. It seems like Nayanthara has decided to follow in their footsteps and try her luck in the world of theatre.