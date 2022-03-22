Nayanthara to welcome her first child: Reports

Mumbai: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the hottest couple down south. The couple, who confirmed their engagement in 2021, recently made headlines after reports of their secret marriage went viral leaving fans shocked.

Recently, a video of Nayanthara and Vignesh visiting Kaligammbal Temple in Chennai surfaced on social media and fans noticed the actress was sporting sindoor on her forehead. Soon netizens started wishing them happy married life.

And now, rumours are rife that Nayanthara has decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, an official confirmation from the couple is still awaited.

Nayanthara had confirmed her engagement with Vignesh Shivan on a talk show in August 2021. When the host asked Nayanthara about her golden ring in her ring finger, she openly confessed that it’s her engagement ring.

Their fairy-tale love story started in 2015. They have been by each other’s side ever since then. They made their relationship official in 2016 and have been painting the town red with their love.