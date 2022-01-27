Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship of Kazakhstan’s Security Council cancelled

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th January 2022 5:55 pm IST
Nazarbayev's lifetime chairmanship of Kazakhstan's Security Council cancelled
Nazarbayev loses liftime membership of Security Council

Nur-Sultan: The upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament on Thursday decided to cancel former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship of the country’s Security Council and the Assembly of People.

The lower house made the same decision last week, Xinhua reported citing Kazinform news agency.

Deputies of the upper chamber also proposed cancelling of the requirement to consult with Nazarbayev on key foreign and domestic policies, according to the report.

MS Education Academy

If the proposal is approved by the lower house, the amendment will be submitted to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign into effect, according to the news outlet.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button