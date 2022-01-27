Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship of Kazakhstan’s Security Council cancelled

Nur-Sultan: The upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament on Thursday decided to cancel former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship of the country’s Security Council and the Assembly of People.

The lower house made the same decision last week, Xinhua reported citing Kazinform news agency.

Deputies of the upper chamber also proposed cancelling of the requirement to consult with Nazarbayev on key foreign and domestic policies, according to the report.

If the proposal is approved by the lower house, the amendment will be submitted to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign into effect, according to the news outlet.