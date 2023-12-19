Nazila breaks ties with Munawar Faruqui, ‘Many girls involved..’

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has become the talk of the town ever since he entered Bigg Boss 17. During one of the episodes, Munawar openly revealed that he has been in a relationship with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi for two years. However, the plot thickened when another girl, Ayesha Khan, entered the picture, claiming that Munawar had been double-dating her and Nazila.

Nazila Sitaishi Exposes Munawar Faruqui

Nazila Sitaishi addressed the allegations in a live Instagram session on Monday evening. She expressed her surprise at Ayesha’s claims, stating that she was unaware of Munawar’s relationship with Ayesha. Nazila clarified that she has ended her association with the stand-up comedian and hinted that there were “a lot of other girls” involved in the situation.

“I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about,” Nazila said.

She further added, “If Ayesha was the only person involved in this I would consider forgiving but she isn’t. I wish people knew what went down off-camera, clearly they don’t and I want people to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar,” she added.

Announcing her breakup with Munawar, she said, “I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once. This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation.”

“It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all,” Nazila added. Watch her video below.

Let’s see if host Salman Khan will bring up this issue during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar or not. Let’s wait and see how Munawar will react to all this mess.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates from the telly world.