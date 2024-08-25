NC, PDP can’t ensure Article 370 restoration, fooling J-K voters: BJP

Jammu: BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday said it “impossible” for the opposition parties NC and PDP to ensure Article 370 restoration but they are fooling people by guaranteeing it in their manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Morcha at the BJP headquarters here in the run-up to the assembly polls, Srinivasan said the younger generation in the union territory want a peaceful life and development, which can only be ensured by her party.

In its manifesto, the National Conference (NC) mentioned 12 guarantees, including the restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) promised to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its “original status”, and advocate for confidence-building measures (CBMs) and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan.

In August 2019, the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“It is impossible for them (NC and PDP to restore Article 370). They are trying to fool the people. It (the abrogation) was done by the parliament. It is a constitutional amendment and more than that in the name of Article 370, discrimination has been happening here,” the BJP women’s wing president said.

She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a lot due to some separatist political parties but now the younger generation wants to live a peaceful life and hopes to see development in this region for which “BJP is the only solution”.

Srinivasan said both the NC and PDP would be defeated in the upcoming assembly elections and “whatever they are saying about restoration of the Article 370 or renaming Shankaracharya hill will not help them because now the people understand that they are doing politics for the sake of their family members”.

She said the women wing of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP is proactive and its members did a “tremendous job” during the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The members are organising booth-level and assembly-wise events to connect with women voters. Over the past 10 years, they have helped various government initiatives, especially centrally sponsored schemes, reach the most remote areas, significantly benefitting women, she added.

Srinivasan said the Mahila Morcha would like to connect with more beneficiaries of government schemes, especially women. It would like to make people aware about their property rights that came with the abrogation of Article 370 and the reservation ensured to the scheduled caste community.