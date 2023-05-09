NCB official who investigated Aryan Khan case removed from service

The NCB had on October 2, 2021, carried out a high-profile raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai harbour and arrested 20 persons, including Aryan Khan, SRK's son.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2023 2:51 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son and accused Aryan Khan being taken to court after he was arrested in connection with a drugs case, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI10_04_2021_000163B)

New Delhi: VV Singh, an officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who investigated the sensational 2021 Aryan Khan drug case, has been removed from service, a top source told IANS.

The NCB source said that his removal, however, had nothing to do with the case.

“This pertains to a case which he was handling while in the Delhi zone. His removal is not connected to the Aryan Khan case. There was an inquiry pending against him in the Delhi case due to which he has been removed,” the source told IANS.

Singh was handling a number of several high-profile cases all related to Bollywood during his posting in the Mumbai NCB.

The NCB, led by its then Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede, had on October 2, 2021, carried out a high-profile raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai harbour and arrested 20 persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

After spending nearly three weeks in jail, he was released on bail.

In May last year, the NCB dropped charges of drug possession against six persons, including Aryan Khan.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

