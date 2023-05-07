SRK to fan quibbling about Aryan’s expensive brand: ‘Mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe’

On the work front, SRK recently announced that his much-awaited film 'Jawan', directed by Atlee, is slated for release on September 7

Published: 7th May 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan (IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan, who was complaining about Aryan Khan’s expensive clothing brand.

SRK took to Twitter, where he did a question and answer session with his fans. A user wrote: “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega.”

Replying to it, Shah Rukh said he would do something about it but with a hilarious spin.

He wrote: “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahea. kuch karta hoon!”

On the work front, SRK recently announced that his much-awaited film ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, is slated for release on September 7.

An action thriller, ‘Jawan’ features the music of Ashvin Ravichandran and also cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun.

