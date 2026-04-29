NCB, Telangana Police bust seizes 200 kg ganja; six arrested

The contraband originated from the Malkangiri district of Odisha and was being trafficked into Tamil Nadu via Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th April 2026 5:58 pm IST
Three held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for illegally transporting Ganja from AP to Hyderabad.
Representational image

Chennai/New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, April 29, said it has arrested six people in Tamil Nadu and seized 200 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth about Rs 1 crore, busting an inter-state drug racket.

The racket operated across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, according to the federal anti-narcotics agency.

On April 26, authorities intercepted a truck near Nallur Toll Plaza, near Chennai, carrying the contraband. The operation was jointly conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Telangana Police.

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The contraband was concealed in a vehicle transporting plastic waste, officials said.

All six accused, residents of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, have been apprehended. The seized consignment is worth about Rs 1 crore, the agency said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband originated from the Malkangiri district of Odisha and was being trafficked into Tamil Nadu via Andhra Pradesh, it said.

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The consignment was intended for distribution among college students and the working population in Coimbatore, the NCB said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th April 2026 5:58 pm IST

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