NCB to burn over 30,000 kg drugs in Amit Shah’s presence

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in four different locations across the country will dispose off more than 30,000 kg drugs in the virtual presence of Home Minister Amit Shah during the National Conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ on Saturday.

Shah will address the event through video conference in Chandigarh. The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Administrator of Chandigarh, officers from the BSF, NIA and NCB as well as ANTF chiefs of the respective states and NCORD members will also be present at the conference.

This is the first such national conference where the Union Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different states and the different Drugs Enforcement Agencies will all be on one platform.

The four locations where NCB team will dispose off the drugs include Delhi — 19,320 kg of drugs, Chennai 1,309.40 kg, Guwahati 6,761.63 kg of drugs, and Kolkata 3,077.75 kg. In total, the NCB team will destroy over 30,000 kg of drugs.

The NCB has taken a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence.

The NCB started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 this year. Around 51,000 kg of drugs have been disposed by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29.

With the scheduled disposal of 30,468.78 kg of drugs on Saturday, the total quantity will reach around 81,686.62 kg, crossing the NCB’s target.