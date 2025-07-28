NCP‑SP’s Sule says Operation Sindoor can’t be celebrated until attackers found

New Delhi: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Monday questioned the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, saying it cannot be called a success until the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack are caught.

She said this while speaking in the Lok Sabha during a special debate in the Lower House of Parliament on the April 22 Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor launched to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Sindoor is not a success till you find those terrorists. Until you catch the terrorists, it cannot be celebrated,” Sule said.

She requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to reflect on international calls for de-escalation and asked why is there still no clarity on the outcome of the military response.

She referred to the anguish of victims’ families, recounting how one person from her area repeatedly asked her, “When will my father get justice?”

The NCP-SP leader said once seen as a paradise, Kashmir has now become a nightmare for many and that compensation without jobs or accountability is inadequate.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde said she stands in the House with “anger, grief and a deep sense of insult” on behalf of the soldiers who, according to her, received ceasefire instructions not from India’s prime minister but from a foreign leader.

Drawing parallels with the Roman Colosseum, Shinde accused the government of turning national security into a spectacle to distract the public before elections.

“The terrorists from Pahalgam have not been traced. The prime minister was busy addressing an election rally in Bihar while the victims’ funeral pyres were still burning,” she said.

Shinde also criticised a reported statement of the external affairs minister that appeared to warn the enemy ahead of an attack, asking whether that led to Indian jets being shot down.

“Under pressure from the United States, this government agreed to a shameful ceasefire. Foreign policy has become photo ops with the Indian diaspora,” the Congress leader said, claiming that India’s standing among its neighbours, once strong due to its “neighbourhood first” policy, has significantly declined.