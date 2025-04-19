Undermining Marathi will not be tolerated, says Supriya Sule

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday, April 19, said that undermining Marathi in the forceful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Maharashtra would not be tolerated.

Sule’s statement comes amid the opposition’s outcry over the Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools across the state, in a departure from the practice of studying two languages.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the Baramati MP said, “I was first to oppose the education minister’s statement about making the CBSE board compulsory in Maharashtra. What is the need to replace the existing state board with CBSE? Before discussing the language issue, we must talk about the basic education infrastructure in the state.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on National Education Policy (NEP) says, "From day one, I have clearly stated my position. When the Education Minister raised the issue that the CBSE board would be mandatory, I tweeted about it. I wrote that my opposition is because… pic.twitter.com/mMuLEUydrN — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2025

Citing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released by the NGO Pratham Foundation, referred to by the Centre, she stressed the need to evaluate students’ performance in mathematics, science and languages.

She said the government should not rush into implementing the NEP, as it would adversely affect students, and teachers were not prepared for the change.

“If the implementation of the NEP in Maharashtra causes any loss to the Marathi language, it will not be tolerated. Marathi will be the priority,” Sule asserted.

She said if other languages are being introduced, parents must have the option to choose.

“Making anything mandatory is not appropriate. Marathi is the mother tongue of residents of the state and should remain the first language,” she added.

Won’t allow Hindi compulsion in state: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra after the state government decided to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

Addressing an event of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, the workers’ wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray said his party has no aversion to the Hindi language but asked why it is being forced.