NCP says death threat issued to Pawar, party leaders meet police

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has received a “death threat” on social media, NCP claimed on Friday.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in the process of registering a first information report, a senior police official said.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”. Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police. A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.

“We are looking into it. We have started a probe,” the official said.

NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said.

“The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station,” he added.

