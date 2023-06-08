NCPCR wants probe against gaming platform for alleged religious conversion

"The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another social platform, Discord," the NCPCR alleged.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 1:16 pm IST
Our 5G wireless fibre offers great opportunities for India: Qualcomm CEO
Priyank Kanoongo said it has come across a news report stating "a caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite". (representative image)

New Delhi: Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an inquiry by the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry against online gaming platform Fortnite and instant messaging social platform “Discord” for their alleged involvement in the religious conversion of a minor boy.

In a letter to the Meity secretary, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said it has come across a news report stating “a caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite”.

Also Read
Conversion via gaming app: Police launch manhunt for main accused

“The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another social platform, Discord,” the NCPCR alleged.

MS Education Academy

The commission requested for an inquiry to be initiated against Fortnite and Discord, and an action taken report on the matter.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button